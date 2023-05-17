Two of the biggest names in the fashion and music worlds, Zendaya and Blackpink’s Lisa, made a stunning appearance at a Bulgari event held in Venice. The global ambassadors for the Italian fine jewelry line dressed up to the nines, showcasing Bulgari’s exquisite diamonds and jaw-dropping dresses, Yahoo reports. The duo looked stunning in their black off-the-shoulder gowns with each of them sporting their favorite Bvlgari jewelry pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackpink Trends (@blackpinktrends)

Lisa, who designed a watch with Bulgari earlier this year, wore a silky black dress with a dramatic cape and straps. She also wore a diamond choker and earrings, accentuating her classic look. Zendaya, on the other hand, opted for a darker custom Richard Quinn gown with more muted straps. She paired it with her own stunning diamond necklace that perfectly complemented her outfit.

you can’t tell me zendaya and lisa aren’t the cutest duo pic.twitter.com/L663iByaNF — ✩ (@ringsevens) May 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is not the first time the ambassadors have collaborated with the Italian jewelry brand, as they have previously modeled and shared personal stories with the brand. In October 2021, Zendaya revealed that she had bought a yellow diamond ring from Bulgari, which she wears often. The ring, which was speculated to be around five or six carats, is a “splurge” and a “treat” for herself, and she believes it could be an “heirloom” that she could pass down to her grandchildren one day.

Lisa, also known for her unique fashion sense, wowed fans during Bvlgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry Collection event in Paris, France, where she wore a bright lemon yellow look alongside her Bulgari gems.

The stunning duo has proven time and time again that they are not only at the top of their respective fields but are also style icons who can steal the show with their timeless elegance. Their presence at the Bulgari event in Venice has undoubtedly left fans wondering what other stunning looks these global ambassadors will grace us with in the future.