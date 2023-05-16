Zendaya and Tom Holland were far from home on a Venice date. The two of them were spotted cozied up together on gondola ride in Venice on Monday. Zendaya, who’s set to attend a Bulgari event, brought her partner along for the trip. They even shared a kiss during the ride, according to Daily Mail.

Together, the two stylishly dressed actors took photos of the city and each other during their date. Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021, but they’ve known each other since the filming of Spider Man. It seems they’re returning to their Spider Man: Far From Home origins in this Venetian location.

This week, May 17, marks the beginning of Bulgari’s newest event. Bulgari is a luxury brand Italian jeweler. This year’s theme is Mediterranea, premiering a jewelry selection inspired by Mediterranean culture and the region. It seems like Zendaya brought her boyfriend along.

Bulgari chose Venice, Italy as the location for the event because it’s the birthplace of the brand. It’s also a “symbol of its heritage and creativity.” The event will take place at the Palazzo Ducale, a historic landmark that overlooks the famous Piazza San Marco.

Zendaya was invited as a global ambassador for the event, continuing her role with the brand since 2020. Other ambassadors include Lisa of BLACKPINK, also an ambassador since 2020, and Anne Hathaway, who joined the team last May. The role of the ambassadors are to dazzle the guests with their style and charisma and represent the luxury of this fine jewelry.