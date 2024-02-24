The Memphis basketball team will be without Malcolm Dandridge indefinitely as the senior is having some issues with his eligibility. It is unclear whether or not Dandridge is having academic issues, but he will miss some time for the Tigers until the situation gets resolved. It is also unclear how long that will take.
Memphis basketball is having a decent year as they are currently 19-8 overall and 8-6 in American conference play. Malcolm Dandridge is having the best season of his career as he is currently averaging 8.0 PPG, which is over two points more than his previous career high. The Memphis athletic department released a statement on his situation on Saturday.
“The University of Memphis is currently gathering and reviewing information regarding a potential issue impacting Malcolm Dandridge’s eligibility and is withholding him from competition until further notice,” The statement said, according to an article from Commercial Appeal. “To protect the integrity of that process, we are unable to comment further at this time.”
This is a pretty unique situation for Dandridge and Memphis. It seems like the situation is probably involving academic issues, and there are a lot of people that are speculating that academic issues are what is happening. However, nothing is official, so no one truly knows what is going on with Dandridge right now.
Dandridge has been having a good season, so this obviously hurts the Tigers as they are nearing the American Conference Tournament. The Tigers are trying to find a way into the NCAA Tournament, but they are going to need a special run in their conference tournament to make that happen.
We'll see if Memphis can get Dandridge back before the season is over. It's hard to make a guess in regard to how long he will be out when the situation is still so unclear.