Memphis basketball helped Tulane achieve something it hadn't done since 1999.

Memphis basketball is going through some turbulence. The Tigers lost to Tulane on Sunday, 81-79. It was the first time Tulane defeated an Associated Press Top-25 team since 1999, per the school. It was the second straight loss for no. 10 Memphis.

Tulane got a huge effort from Sion James, who scored 22 points for the Green Wave in the victory. James hit a key three-point shot with a little more than two minutes left in the game, to give Tulane a small lead. Tulane was able to hold on in the final few minutes behind some key free throws to seal the win.

Memphis basketball is now trying to find answers and get back in the win column. The Tigers had lost a heartbreaking one-point game at home to South Florida on Thursday, which snapped a 10-game winning streak. Memphis basketball now falls to 15-4 on the season, and 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference with the loss. Tulane improves to 12-6 with the victory. The Green Wave are 3-3 in the AAC.

Memphis basketball won in several statistical categories, which would usually have helped the team get a win. The Tigers finished the game shooting 47 percent from the floor, to Tulane's 41 percent. The team also out rebounded Tulane 39-33. It wasn't enough, however, to give the game to Memphis.

Memphis basketball has little time to sulk after the back-to-back losses. The Tigers have another tough road game on the horizon. The Tigers head to UAB on Jan. 28. Memphis is also now a game behind Charlotte in the AAC standings.