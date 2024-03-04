The Memphis Tigers stay hot after defeating the UAB Blazers at home on Sunday, 106-87. After the game, Memphis basketball head coach Penny Hardaway sent a heartfelt message to the fans, who have been showing unwavering support to his team all season long (via Parth Upadhyaya of The Daily Memphian).
Penny Hardaway just grabbed a mic and stepped near mid-court to address fans.
“You guys pulled this through for us today and all season … Thank you!”
The win over the Blazers marks Memphis basketball's fourth win in a row. The Tigers will likely still need to win the American Athletic Conference tournament in order to make it to the NCAA tournament, but it can't be denied that they are having one of their best stretches of the 2023-24 college basketball season. Before that win streak, the Tigers had a four-game losing streak in January and back-to-back losses to the North Texas Mean Green and SMU Mustangs in mid-February.
Against UAB, Memphis was led by the pair of David Jones and Nae-Qwan Tomlin, who scored 32 and 28 points, respectively. Jahvon Quinerly also added 25 points for the high-scoring Tigers squad, which entered the UAB game 35th in the nation with an average of 80.0 points per outing.
Memphis basketball only has one more game left in the regular season which is a marquee matchup versus last year's Final Four team Florida Atlantic Owls. That is a huge game for the Hardaway's team, as a win over the Owls qualifies as a Quadrant 1 victory and could potentially boost their chances for an at-large berth for March Madness.