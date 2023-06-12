Brittney Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate, Brianna Turner, said the team's incident with a YouTube personality at a Dallas airport this past week was a “huge disappointment.”

“It was startling to show up to the airport to have people waiting at your gate to just totally [disrupt] your day and follow you around the airport, shouting and causing a scene,” Turner said, via ESPN's M.A. Voepel. “That's obviously nothing anyone wants to deal with, especially on a business trip for work, representing the league, the city of Phoenix, our organization.”

Griner was heckled by right-wing podcast host Alex Stein about her Russian detention. In the video, Griner was seen moving away from Stein, who tried to get near her and ask repeated questions.

“What about the “Merchant of Death” (Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was swapped for Griner to bring her back to the United States in December) Britt?” Stein asked.

The Mercury released a statement saying they “will take every step within our power to protect player safety.” Phoenix coach Vanessa Nygaard said the organization “will be making adjustments that maybe should have happened before.”

Mercury legend and Griner's teammate since 2013, Diana Taurasi, said she told the 6-foot-9 center to “just breathe.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“People have families, kids,” Taurasi said. “To be put in that situation really is disrespectful, not only to BG, but to our team, to the league.

“So hopefully they can take steps to make sure that the security of our players throughout the league is at the forefront.”

Turner added there is not much Mercury players could do in that moment.

“And in times like that, we don't want to throw phones or yell and say things back, so we kind of have to take it,” Turner said.

Brittney Griner leads the Mercury at 22.7 points per game this season. She is also averaging 7.1 rebounds. 2.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in seven games.