A stranger harassed Brittney Griner at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when the team grabbed food. Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard does not want this to happen again. She urged more chartered flights, and even Diana Taurasi supported the sentiments.

Vanessa Nygaard claimed that this avoids future run-ins with outsiders, per Michael Marot of AP News.

“We will ensure that our players and our organization and our staff are safe. We will be making (travel) adjustments that maybe should have happened before, but right now we’re going to prioritize the safety of our players and we’ve seen that the organization has supported us,” the Phoenix Mercury coach said.

Mercury officials instructed Brittney Griner to forego facing reporters after their road trip. Her co-star, Diana Taurasi, helped her breathe and called for the WNBA to take action.

“It’s unnerving to be in a situation like that and unfortunately, it was the first time we were in public together. That can’t happen for our players or coaches. The safety of everyone comes first; basketball is secondary to all that,” Taurasi said with much disdain.

She further explained why the WNBA should take action immediately.

“People have families and kids, and to be put in that situation is pretty disrespectful not only to BG but to our team, and to the league. So hopefully, they can take steps into making sure the security of our players throughout the league is at the forefront,” said the Phoenix Mercury player.

Player safety does need to come first. The team ensures these chartered flights are a step in the right direction.