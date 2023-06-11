After being harassed by a Blaze Media YouTube personality in the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport on Saturday, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has once again become the focal point in a call for player safety.

The Mercury would release a statement about the incident that occurred between Griner and Alex Stein, a Dallas native that previously garnered attention from confronting politicians.

“We are reviewing the incident that took place today at the Dallas airport,” the statement reads, per ESPN's M.A. Voepel. “The health and well-being of our players and staff are our top priority and we will always take every step within our power to protect player safety.”

“We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad,” they continue, reminding readers of Griner being forced to serve 10 months of what was originally a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison for having cannabis oil.

“We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety. We will be coordinating with the WNBA on next steps.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, took to social media to say the following:

“Brittney Griner and the WNBA players are leaders who inspire hope for a better, more inclusive and less divided America. They are celebrated for the ways their activism inspires positive change. In doing that, they also become targets for hate, threats and violence.

“And today's incident is a clear reminder of that,” she says. “We cannot celebrate these women and their leadership without also protecting them. It's past time for charters and enhanced security measures for all players.”

The WNBPA would offer similar sentiments, believing the incident to be evidence that teams need chartered flights throughout the season.