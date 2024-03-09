New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is a team player. That's evident by his willingness to move to left field in the 2024 season after the organization signed Harrison Bader, who is a center fielder. But, Nimmo is also open to another change to potentially help the Mets live up to expectations in the upcoming campaign.
Primary a leadoff hitter in his big league career, the former first-round pick told New York that he's open to hitting elsewhere in the lineup.
Via Newsday's Tim Healey:
“I’m not opposed to that being changed at all. I’m not stuck on that I have to be a leadoff hitter,” Nimmo told Newsday's Tim Healey. “We didn’t really reach the expectations that we wanted last year. And I’m OK with shaking things up to reach a different result.”
Out of Nimmo's 760 appearances at the MLB level, 520 of them have come as the Mets' leadoff guy. Nimmo thinks it'd be a beneficial move to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in the lineup:
“If it’s better for the team, if it puts us in a better position to mix things up with Pete and Lindor and putting someone else in a better position maybe at leadoff or whatever it may be, then I’m all for it,” Nimmo told Newsday.
While the Mets haven't experimented with the idea quite yet, they likely will at some point in spring training. Nimmo shined last season, slashing .274 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI, serving as one of NY's best hitters. Hopefully, the rest of the lineup can follow suit in 24′.