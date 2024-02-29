New York Mets fans are famous for their loyalty but notorious for their never-ending criticism of the team. That extends to well before the regular season even starts and during spring training, where the Mets have already begun play. If you are one of those diehard Mets fans, you will surely want to tune into their spring training games, and you can do so with fuboTV.
The NL East is stacked with talent, but this is a new era for the Mets, which means there is newfound hope. The team got younger at the trade deadline last year, and now they have a new manager (Carlos Mendoza) and a new president of baseball operations (David Stearns).
Mets 2024 spring training schedule
Despite moving on from veterans like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at last year's trade deadline, the Mets still have plenty of star talent to make them competitive in 2024. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are a dynamic duo on offense, and when it comes to pitching, Edwin Diaz is one of the best bullpen options in MLB. The team's entire spring training schedule is below.
- Feb. 24 vs. Cardinals – (L) 10-5
- Feb. 25 vs. Astros – (W) 3-1
- Feb. 26 @ Nationals – (W) 6-3
- Feb. 27 vs. Marlins – (W) 7-1
- Feb. 28 vs. Cardinals – (W) 3-0
- Feb. 29 @ Astros: 6:05 p.m. ET
- March 1 @ Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
- March 2 @ Marlins: 1:10 p.m. ET
- March 3 vs. Astros: 1:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 5 vs. Yankees: 1:10 p.m. ET – ESPN, fuboTV
- March 6 vs. Astros: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
- March 7 vs. Nationals: 6:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 8 @ Marlins: 6:40 p.m. ET
- March 9 @ Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 10 vs. Tigers: 1:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 11 vs. Marlins: 6:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 12 @ Nationals: 6:05 p.m. ET
- March 13 vs. Astros: 6:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 14 @ Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 15 @ Nationals: 6:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 16 @ Astros: 6:05 p.m. ET
- March 17 vs. Marlins/@ Nationals (split-squad): 1:10 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. ET – PIX11, fuboTV
- March 19 vs. Cardinals: 6:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 20 @ Marlins: 1:10 p.m. ET
- March 21 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 22 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – ESPN+, fuboTV
- March 23 vs. Astros: 1:10 p.m. ET – SNY, fuboTV
- March 24 vs. Nationals/@ Marlins (split-squad): 1:10 p.m. ET – PIX11, fuboTV
- March 25 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET
Mets TV/streaming guide
SportsNet NY is the regional sports network with broadcasting rights to the Mets games during the preseason. Every game on SportsNet NY will be on fuboTV in the Mets' local market. The Mets have won their last four spring training games, and they have a big matchup under the lights in their next game against the Houston Astros.