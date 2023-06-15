The New York Mets capped off a thrilling two-game set against the New York Yankees with a walk-off 4-3 win Wednesday night. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was the hero ripping a one-out double in the bottom of the 10th for the extra-innings victory.
Nimmo took the blame for the Mets' loss on Tuesday after he failed to make a tough play that led to the game-winning run for the Yankees. He was in much better spirits after a Mets win came off his bat.
“Everything’s better when we win. When you win, you can look back and say, ‘OK, we’ll learn from [our mistakes],” Nimmo said. “When you lose, it’s not really thought of that way. And so everything’s better when you win.”
Nimmo isn’t dropping some philosophical knowledge, but it's interesting to get a peak into the mind of an athlete, especially after he achieved one of the most exciting things he can do in his profession.
The Mets haven't been the dominant team they were for much of 2022 en route to a 101-win season. Perhaps this sort of win could serve as a sparkplug for one of the most talented rosters in the league.
There always seems to be something memorable coming out of a Subway Series game. Wednesday's contest had it all, as it featured a fantastic starting pitcher's duel, a steal of home and Brandon Nimmo's walk-off.
The Mets and Yankees will play each other two more times this season with the Yankees hosting on July 25 and 26.