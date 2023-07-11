Like everyone else, New York Mets star Pete Alonso was left in awe by the explosive performance of Julio Rodriguez in the opening round of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. After failing to collect enough homers to beat Rodriguez in the quarterfinals of the competition, Alonso approached the Seattle Mariners star to congratulate him for the win in the matchup while making no effort at all to hide his amazement.

"Wow," Pete Alonso could be seen saying as he approached Julio Rodríguez after the first round. Final score: 41 to 21 Rodríguez will face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/UyJkGOOb3V — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 11, 2023

Pete Alonso entered the 2023 Home Run Derby seeking a third Derby title, but once again, Rodriguez showed him the door just like last year. Back in the 2022 edition of the tournament, Alonso was eliminated by Rodriguez in the semifinals, 31-23. This time around, Pete Alonso's 21 home runs were simply not enough to get past Rodriguez, who set a new single-round Derby record with 41 home runs in the matchup versus the Mets slugger.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alonso, who has 26 home runs to go with 61 RBIs so far this season, first won the Home Run Derby in 2019 when he beat Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals by the slimmest of margins, 23-22. He would successfully defend his title in 2021 by beating Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, 23-22.

As for Rodriguez, he probably tired himself out with that explosive performance in the quarterfinal round as he fell short in the semifinals against Guerrero to the tune of a 21-20 score.

Alonso and Rodriguez can give it a go again next year at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held.