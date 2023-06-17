New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is progressing nicely in his recovery from wrist injury, putting him on track to meet his initial timetable for return.

The Mets placed Alonso on the 10-day injured list after he suffered from a bone bruise and a sprain in his left wrist during a game against the Atlanta Braves. There were hopes that the injury was not serious, but further testing revealed the severity of the issue.

Alonso's injury timetable was set at three to four weeks, and expectations remain that he's going to be able to rejoin the team by late June or early July. Manager Buck Showalter is certainly hoping for the former and probably earlier as the 28-year-old continues his rehab work.

“He feels good. He is making a lot of progress. We feel … lucky on what could have happened and where we are. We think he will be joining us before long,” Showalter said, per MLB.com.

Of course there's no specific return date yet for Pete Alonso, though the fact that he was recently spotted picking grounders at Citi Field should raise hopes up that he's on the right path to full recovery.

Pete Alonso was taking grounders earlier today: pic.twitter.com/H6j89pR1Vf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 17, 2023

Hopefully, though, Alonso doesn't suffer any setback in his recovery. The Mets could really use the help of one of the best hitters this 2023 season as they look to move up the NL East. Alonso is currently second in home runs in the league with 22, with Shohei Ohtani only recently surpassing him on the tally.