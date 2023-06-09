The New York Mets placed slugger Pete Alonso on the 10-day injured list Friday after he suffered a bone bruise and a sprained left wrist, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. He will miss three to four weeks and isn't expected to rejoin the team until just before the All-Star break.

Alonso took a 97 mph fastball to the lower forearm from Atlanta Braves veteran Charlie Morton on Wednesday. He exited the game, and initial X-Rays came back negative, but further testing Thursday revealed the bad news.

Things are now going from bad to worse for New York, which is in the midst of a highly-disappointing season. The Mets have lost six straight and now lose their team leader in home runs, RBI, and WAR.

Alonso is one of the lone bright spots on this team at the moment, and the Mets $370 million payroll continues to look like a bad investment.

In the first game of New York's series in Atlanta, Alonso took Braves starter Bryce Elder deep in the third inning, then proceeded to talk some trash from the dugout, urging Elder to “please, throw it again.”

Wednesday, when Morton's fastball came inside, the Atlanta crowd cheered as Pete Alonso went down. Alonso said that was probably a “consequence” of his banter from the dugout, but he said it's all in the spirit of friendly competition.

In his postgame interview, Alonso also said that Morton found him after the game and apologized. The Mets star wanted to make it clear that there is no bad blood between the two players and understood there was no malicious intent behind the pitch.

Pete Alonso said Charlie Morton found him after he got x-rays to apologize for the hit by pitch pic.twitter.com/Pfk24jtlm6 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 8, 2023

New York has 27 games remaining before the All-Star break and will need to put together some strong play to avoid sliding even further in the standings.