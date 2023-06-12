With a 31-35 record, it's safe to say that the New York Mets haven't had the start to the 2023 season they were hoping for. And to make things worse, they had to send one of their only players actually meeting expectations in Pete Alonso to the injured list with what the team dubbed a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist, which is expected to keep him out for the next three to four weeks.

Losing Alonso, who is leading the MLB with 22 home runs, is a massive loss, and the Mets won't be able to truly replace him with just one player. Despite that, the Mets aren't going to sit still and hope that a miracle helps them right the ship, as they recently decided to sign former New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit to come in on a minor league deal to potentially help the major league club.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“The Mets sign veteran 1B Luke Voit to a minor-league contract.”

Voit was recently released by the Milwaukee Brewers after struggling in a brief stint with them where he hit just .221 with no home runs and 4 RBIs in 69 at-bats. Ever since he led the MLB with 22 home runs in the shortened 2020 season, Voit has struggled to figure things out again, leading him to bounce around the league a bit after the Yanks moved on from him.

Voit will be hoping that a return to New York, albeit with the Mets this time, will help him find his prior form. Voit still has to actually make it to the majors first, and likely wouldn't have a massive role with New York once Alonso returns. But if he performs well for the Mets, he could potentially open more doors for himself in the future.