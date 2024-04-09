Miami football's recruiting class gained more momentum on Monday with its sixth commitment, marking the addition of the team's first tight end, a player initially expected to choose Ohio State.
Luka Gilbert, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound rising senior from Lakota High in West Chester, Ohio, committed to the Hurricanes on Monday night per Hayes Fawcett of on3Recruits. The four-star prospect had also considered schools like Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio State.
BREAKING: Four-Star TE Luka Gilbert has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’7 250 TE from Cincinnati, OH chose the Hurricanes over Ohio State, Michigan, & Kentucky
“It’s all about the 🙌! GO CANES🟩🟧”https://t.co/2dgRBXw0Tj pic.twitter.com/hJ4lGeIbcG
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2024
Gilbert is ranked as the 14th best tight end nationally and the 10th best prospect in Ohio, according to On3's industry ranking.
The tight end, who was heavily recruited by tight ends coach Cody Woodiel, recorded 15 catches for 171 yards in 2023.
Luka Gilbert’s commitment to the Hurricanes
“How competitive it is, is it really a family bond, how Coach Woodiel uses his tight ends, how knowledgeable he is of the game, obviously that's huge. You go there to get developed. That's a great box that's checked,” Gilbert said in an interview via Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.
Gilbert also considered Miami's strong tradition of producing top tight ends, noting that “It could be seen as ‘tight end U.' It's one of the top tight end schools historically, so yeah, that's a big part of it for me too.”
“I just think after a long thought process and after my visits, I was thinking about all the different possibilities and it just really sticks out to me that Miami feels like home every single time I’m there,’’ Gilbert added.
Luka Gilbert’s scouting report
Gilbert's commitment to Miami adds an exciting dimension to the Hurricanes' roster. While it's notable for Miami to recruit a tight end from outside its usual geographic focus, Gilbert's stature and playing style as a 6-foot-7, 240-pound traditional inline tight end make him a valuable addition regardless of region.
Indeed, Gilbert's potential as a chain-mover in college is promising. There might be interest in exploring whether he can add weight to his frame without sacrificing agility, potentially transitioning to an offensive tackle role. However, if he remains at tight end, Miami gains a valuable red zone threat, a crucial asset for any offense. This is according to a scouting report by Greg Smith a National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com.
Miami football’s loaded tight end spot
The Hurricanes are bolstered in the tight end position this season, featuring returning starter Elijah Arroyo, veteran Cam McCormick, and promising talents like Riley Williams, Jackson Carver, and Elija Lofton.
Lofton's versatility and impressive performance across multiple positions, including running back and slot receiver, have earned him praise from teammates and coaches alike.
Despite limited production from tight ends in 2023, Coach Mario Cristobal plans to utilize the position more in 2024 with Arroyo's return and the progress of younger players.
Miami's 2025 class, now bolstered by Gilbert as its sixth commitment, holds the 17th national rank, with all but one of its commits landing in the top 500 rankings.
The Hurricanes are looking forward to hosting Gilbert during the first weekend of the summer official visit cycle, starting on May 31. This aligns with their plans to also welcome another top tight end prospect, Brock Schott, a Top247 talent from the Midwest, who is being pursued by both Miami and Ohio State.
In addition to Schott, Miami is actively pursuing the pairing of Gilbert with Elyiss Williams, a Top247 tight end from Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County. Despite Williams' commitment to Georgia for a year, Miami is making efforts to sway him, especially after he made a couple of spring visits to the Hurricanes' program.