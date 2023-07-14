Head Miami football coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are quietly building an incredible recruiting class for 2024, and the Hurricanes' latest signing will push them into the top 25 of next season’s college football recruiting rankings. That’s because the team just beat out a host of big-name schools to keep 5-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader at home in South Florida.

Joshisa Trader is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass-catcher from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida. Trader decided to stay close to home with the Miami football program despite offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and more.

The Hurricane’s 2024 college football recruiting class was just outside the top 25, despite commitments from ESPN 300 four-star recruits like running back Kevin Riley (No. 69 prospect, No. 5 RB), defensive end Marquise Lightfoot (131, 18), WR Chance Robinson (212, 27), and tight end Elija Lofton (271, 15).

Trader is the third 5-star recruit Mario Cristobal has pulled in during the last two recruiting windows. Last season, the Hurricanes got commitments from the nation’s No. 6 prospect, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, and No. 21, offensive guard Samson Okunlola.

It’s also notable that Trader, along with Mauigoa and Robinson, are all from the South Florida area. The Hurricane’s greatest success over the years has come when the football program put a fence around what former coach Howard Schnellenberger called “the State of Miami.” That meant winning the local recruiting wars and keeping players from talent-rich Florida close to home.

Many of the best players in program history grew up in the Sunshine State. This includes Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, Edgerrin James, Clinton Portis, Devin Hester, Vince Wilfork, and many more.