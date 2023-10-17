Visiting fans have been known to take over SoFi Stadium since its introduction, especially for Los Angeles Chargers games, so it comes as no surprise that the massive Dallas Cowboys fanbase took over for the team's 20-17 win on Monday Night Football. Cowboys legend Michael Irvin took a video after the game to show how the fanbase took over the stadium.

After our ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ beat and took over the ⁦@chargers⁩ football field,,, #cowboysnation STOOD UP and would not leave!! WE STAYED AND TOOK OVER THE STADIUM TOO!!! pic.twitter.com/n8nX1HvoKF — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 17, 2023

As Michael Irvin showed, the Cowboys fans made themselves heard, and they made an impact on the game against the Chargers.

Cowboys fans were loud whenever the team made a big play. It was especially apparent when Dallas took the lead 20-17. The Chargers got the ball back, and after a huge sack on Justin Herbert by Micah Parsons, the fans were up and making noise. After that, the Cowboys were able to pressure Justin Herbert again on third down, and as a result Herbert threw an interception to Stephon Gilmore to seal the game.

The win was huge for the Cowboys, coming off of a disappointing performance against the San Francisco 49ers the week before.

Dallas moves to 4-2 as a result of the win, and with the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Cowboys are one game back of first place in the NFC East, with two games against Philadelphia remaining on the schedule.

The Cowboys will come home to play the Los Angeles Rams after the bye week, then will face the Eagles in a huge clash that could shape the playoff picture down the stretch of the season.