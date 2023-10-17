It wasn't the most convincing, but the Dallas Cowboys managed to walk away from Monday Night Football with a much-needed win, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17. In the process, they moved to 4-2 and after last week's embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott saw this game as a must-win.

Via NFL.com:

“S— yeah, it was a must-win,” Prescott told reporters. “I mean, it's early in the season, but 3-3, 4-2, it's a huge difference. Yeah, it just is. … 4-2, second road win of the year against a great team, against a great offense, a great defense, going into the bye week, yeah… I mean we talked last week about not allowing this thing to landslide, and I just think a win like that allows you to really close that book.

“Obviously we closed that book this week preparing for this game … but when you get this one like you did, you definitely can move on.”

Dak Prescott gets it done

Sure, it wasn't pretty, but the Cowboys got it done against a solid team, even though their record doesn't necessarily show it. Prescott had an impressive night too, completing 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. Dallas is now 10-1 since the beginning of the 2021 season in games after a loss. There's only one word to describe their ability to respond, as the QB alluded to:

“Resilient, resilient,” Dak Prescott exclaimed when asked by ESPN to describe his team's Week 6 performance. “We knew this was a really good team, record doesn't necessarily show it, but nothing does in this league.”

America's Team has a bye this weekend before facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.