The Dallas Cowboys' latest win, a 20-17 victory on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Chargers, was an absolute doozy.

The game at SoFi Stadium included 20 penalties, long stretches of failures to get drives going, a muffed punt catch that gave the Chargers the chance to tie the game, a controversial call that allowed the play to stand despite Los Angeles seemingly inducing the muff by pushing a Cowboys player into punt returner Jalen Tolbert (and getting away with hands to the face), a go-ahead drive by Dallas and a game-clinching pick from Stephon Gilmore.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that the win was “bumpy” but that his players did a great job fighting through the storm of gridiron chaos to hang on, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

“I think it's part of the definition of a complementary football team,” McCarthy said, per NFL.com. “The offense picks up the defense, and the defense picks up the offense, the special teams, all the way around when there's plays that need to be made down the stretch. It was a bumpy game out there — about 20, 21 penalties called, a lot of back-and-forth, lot of resetting your jaw and just keep fighting — and I thought our men did a really good job there.”

The Cowboys securing the win could go a long way in their playoff pursuit, as even after getting throttled by the San Francisco 49ers in their previous game, they are only one game behind them record-wise. The same goes for their standing behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Seeing both of their main opponents drop games to inferior opponents gave Dallas a huge opportunity to gain ground. It wasn’t pretty but they took advantage of it nonetheless.

CeeDee Lamb shined with 117 receiving yards on seven catches. Dak Prescott completed 21 of his 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown and Tony Pollard had a big receiving game with 80 yards through the air.

Week 7 is the Cowboys' bye week, so they will not only get extra time to enjoy the win but they will get more time to work out their kinks. Their next game is at home against the Los Angeles Rams. After that, they get their first crack at the Eagles.