Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian ever, is reportedly going to throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Phillies currently lead the series heading into Game 4 on Friday. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Arizona before the series heads back to Philadelphia (if needed).

Michael Phelps

Phelps is former swimmer who established himself as a superstar at the Olympics. He has earned a jaw-dropping total of 28 gold medals representing the USA. At just 38-years old, Phelps is already a legend. Fans of the Diamondbacks and Phillies at Chase Field on Saturday will surely be excited to see Michael Phelps throw out the first pitch.

Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS

As aforementioned, the Phillies lead the series 2-1. Philadelphia took care of business at home in Games 1 and 2, winning 5-3 and 10-0, respectively.

RECOMMENDED
Phillies, Diamondbacks
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick, how to watch NLCS Game 4 – 10/20/2023

RB Hayek ·

Luis Gonzalez, Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte, NLCS, Phillies
Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez’s message to Ketel Marte before Game 3 NLCS walk-off vs. Phillies

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Dodgers rookie Emmet Sheehan hopes to bounce back for Dave Roberts NL West winning squad after losing to the Diamondbacks
Dodgers’ Emmet Sheehan perfectly sums up rookie season with heartfelt reflection

Jay Postrado ·

Arizona answered with a 2-1 Game 3 walk-off victory, however. The Diamondbacks needed to win Game 3. Overcoming a 3-0 deficit would have obviously been quite the challenge. The win placed the Diamondbacks right back in the series though.

Winning Game 4 will be of the utmost importance for the Diamondbacks as well. Falling down 3-1 in the NLCS would not be ideal. Although this technically is not a must-win affair, dropping Game 4 would put the D'Backs in a very difficult situation.

Win or lose, though, Michael Phelps is set to make an appearance and throw out Game 5's first pitch on Saturday. Game 4 and Game 5 are both scheduled to begin at 8:07 PM EST.