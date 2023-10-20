Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian ever, is reportedly going to throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Phillies currently lead the series heading into Game 4 on Friday. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Arizona before the series heads back to Philadelphia (if needed).

Michael Phelps

Phelps is former swimmer who established himself as a superstar at the Olympics. He has earned a jaw-dropping total of 28 gold medals representing the USA. At just 38-years old, Phelps is already a legend. Fans of the Diamondbacks and Phillies at Chase Field on Saturday will surely be excited to see Michael Phelps throw out the first pitch.

Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS

As aforementioned, the Phillies lead the series 2-1. Philadelphia took care of business at home in Games 1 and 2, winning 5-3 and 10-0, respectively.

Arizona answered with a 2-1 Game 3 walk-off victory, however. The Diamondbacks needed to win Game 3. Overcoming a 3-0 deficit would have obviously been quite the challenge. The win placed the Diamondbacks right back in the series though.

Winning Game 4 will be of the utmost importance for the Diamondbacks as well. Falling down 3-1 in the NLCS would not be ideal. Although this technically is not a must-win affair, dropping Game 4 would put the D'Backs in a very difficult situation.

Win or lose, though, Michael Phelps is set to make an appearance and throw out Game 5's first pitch on Saturday. Game 4 and Game 5 are both scheduled to begin at 8:07 PM EST.