The Arizona Diamondbacks appeared to be holding on for their playoff lives after the Philadelphia Phillies took them to the woodshed in a 10-0 demolition in Game 2 of the NLCS. But now, the Diamondbacks are right back in the series, thanks in large part to Ketel Marte's heroics. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Marte hit a one-out single to give the Diamondbacks their first 2023 NLCS win.

In the process of doing so, Marte appears to have channeled the energy of Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez, the source of the biggest hit in Diamondbacks franchise history to this point. As one would recall, Gonzalez hit the run-scoring single in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, against Mariano Rivera and the New York Yankees, no less, to give the team its first championship in just its fourth season of existence.

And aptly enough, Gonzalez had a message for Ketel Marte prior to the postseason that buoyed the Diamondbacks second baseman to a strong 3-5 night, including the game's most crucial base hit.

“I told him, if you get to the playoffs, this could be your time to shine. And he definitely hasn’t disappointed, man. He’s been lights out for us from the start of the playoffs,” Gonzalez told Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Sometimes, it's not about what is being said, but rather, it's about the one who is doing the saying. It must have been surreal for Ketel Marte to hear those words from a Diamondbacks legend, and it clearly paid off big time as they inch closer to the Phillies in the NLCS.

Now, Marte has to recompose himself, as the Diamondbacks' job is far from finished; they will have two more games at home to try and take the NLCS lead from the Phillies' grasp.