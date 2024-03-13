The Michigan Wolverines take on the Penn State Nitany Lions. Check out our Big Ten championship odds series for our Michigan Penn State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Michigan Penn State.
The Michigan Wolverines are nearing the end of their season under head coach Juwan Howard. Three years ago — it feels like a lot longer — Michigan reached the Elite Eight and lost by a bucket to UCLA. The Wolverines were on the doorstep of the Final Four. They were a No. 1 seed. Howard seemed to have the program on the right track. Last year, Michigan stumbled. This year, Michigan has completely unraveled. Any Big Ten team which plays in the first round of the five-day Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday has had a miserable season. You won't find a single good team in any of these first-round games at five-day conference tournaments. Teams in these opening rounds are seeded 10th or lower. This game between Michigan and Penn State is a matchup of the No. 14 and 11 seeds. Michigan is the No. 14 seed, the lowest-seeded team in the whole conference. The Wolverines have fallen that far. They have hit rock bottom. Everyone in Ann Arbor is wondering if Juwan Howard will be retained. The fact that Michigan won the national championship in football might make everyone a little less insistent that Howard must go. Fans are thrilled with the football program, which could take a little heat off the underachieving basketball program. Yet, the ultimate read on Howard is that his situation is uncertain. Lots of fans want him gone, but it's not clear that the school's administrators want him out. We will have to wait and see what happens in Ann Arbor.
Penn State is and has been a harder place to win in college basketball than Michigan. The Nittany Lions are in a rebuild, and it is widely acknowledged that it will take time to develop this program. The Nittany Lions were good enough to beat Illinois — the second-best team in the conference this season behind Purdue — but they needed a miraculous, late rally to do that. Penn State has had an unremarkable year, but when compared to Michigan's season, the Lions have looked like a half-decent team.
Here are the Michigan-Penn State Big Ten Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Big Ten Championship Odds: Michigan-Penn State Odds
Michigan Wolverines: +6.5 (-110)
Penn State Nitany Lions: -6.5 (-110)
Over: 150.5 (-110)
Under: 150.5 (-110)
Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread
The Wolverines are not good, but neither is Penn State. These are both bottom-tier teams in the Big Ten. You could say that Michigan is worse because it is the No. 14 seed and PSU is No. 11, but just how bad does a team need to be in order for bettors to make a relevant distinction? Penn State is not that much better than Michigan to warrant trust, especially with a spread this large. Tournament games often are close. They naturally get tight the later the game progresses. Penn State needing to win by at least seven points to cover a spread seems daunting, given how mediocre the Nittany Lions have been this season. Do you really want to give points in a spread bet?
Why Penn State Could Cover the Spread
The Michigan Wolverines have had a horrendous, miserable season. They are emotionally exhausted and might simply pack it in here against a Penn State team which is more motivated. Michigan might simply try to turn the page and move on to next season as soon as possible.
Final Michigan-Penn State Prediction & Pick
Neither team is trustworthy. Just pass on this one.
