The San Diego State basketball team has its head coach Brian Dutcher locked in through the 2027-2028 season and with him, hopes of reaching the Final Four yet again. Dutcher is a former Steve Fisher assistant at Michigan basketball whose player-friendly demeanor and system have helped him to create waves in the place known as ‘America's Finest City.'
On Saturday night, word broke that Dutcher had swiped a talented player from Florida Atlantic, just weeks after FAU Head Coach Dusty May headed north to begin coaching the Michigan basketball team in Ann Arbor.
News of the transfer broke during a time in which Dutcher to USC basketball possibilities were discussed. Dutcher also got real on his team's NCAA Tournament loss to the future champion UConn Huskies.
Now, Dutcher will begin the process of rebuilding his team with transfer Nicholas Boyd, according to a report from a longtime college hoops insider.
Boyd Transfers to San Diego State Basketball
Boyd's pending addition was called ‘sneaky good' by CBS basketball insider Jon Rothstein on X. Boyd averaged nearly 10 points per game and was a glue guy for the Florida Atlantic basketball team last season under Coach May. He announced the news on his Instagram page according to Rothstein.
Florida Atlantic transfer Nick Boyd has committed to San Diego State, per his IG page.
Sneaky good get for the Aztecs.
Boyd will be a menace in the Mountain West.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 21, 2024
Fans Confident in Response to Latest News
Fans on X sounded confident as they digested the latest news update from Rothstein on the SDSU Aztecs basketball program.
“We don't rebuild, we reload,” one reader said.
“Oh —- Brian Dutcher knows what he's doing great pick up,” another fan added.
“Aztecs never left out,” another fan added.
Boyd averaged 9.3 points per game last season, grabbing 2.7 rebounds and dishing out 1.8 assists and shooting 40 percent from the field. The Garnerville, Kentucky native is a 6-foot-3, 175 pound defensive and offensive menace who is still just a sophomore, giving him plenty of time to grow with Coach Dutcher and the Aztec's San Diego State basketball team.
The Aztecs went 26-11 last season, their first with double-digit losses under Coach Dutcher since 2018-2019. A 32-win, seven-loss season the previous year that ended in a national title game defeat to the Huskies shows just how far the San Diego State basketball program can go, and perhaps even further, depending on how things shake out in the coming weeks and months.