New Michigan basketball coach Dusty May continues racking up wins on the recruiting trail. Former Yale big man Danny Wolf has committed to play for the Wolverines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“ESPN Sources: Former Yale C Danny Wolf has committed to play for Michigan and Coach Dusty May. Wolf averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while leading Yale to the round of 32. Major portal recruit, he had a multitude of options, but he wanted to play at Michigan.”
Wolf entered the transfer portal in late March. He helped lead the 13-seeded Bulldogs to an upset win over fourth-seeded Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists while struggling from the field. Yale was blown out by San Diego State in the second round, marking Wolf's last game with the reigning Ivy League champions.
A seven-foot, 255-pound center, Wolf broke out as a sophomore following a freshman season in New Haven during which he barely got off the bench. Wolf averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in 2023-24, showing off rare versatility for his size while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.
Danny Wolf joins Dusty May's impressive first recruiting class at Michigan
The unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection chose Michigan over North Carolina, an indication of just how sought after he was in the transfer portal. Though not an especially explosive athlete, Wolf is a dynamic ball handler and penetrator, the type of center who can initiate offense for his team while also creating shots for himself off the bounce and splashing open three-pointers. He figures to play a major role for the Wolverines over his remaining two seasons of eligibility.
May was hired by Michigan on March 24th, two days after Florida Atlantic's overtime loss to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He guided the Owls to their first Final Four appearance in school history last season, becoming one of the hottest names on the coaching market. The former Eastern Michigan assistant replaced Wolverines legend Juwan Howard, whose five-year tenure in Ann Arbor ended with an eight-win campaign in 2023-24.
“The University of Michigan is among the elite institutions in the world and it is both an honor and privilege to be named its head men's basketball coach,” May said in a statement. “This is a dream come true for me, my wife Anna, and my boys Jack, Charlie and Eli. I want to offer my thanks to President Santa Ono, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and the U-M Board of Regents for this opportunity.
“None of this would be possible, however, without the tremendous people at Florida Atlantic University. They embraced and supported me, as well as my family, from the minute I walked on campus. I can't thank my players, my staff, the administration and the entire Boca Raton community enough. We made memories at FAU that will last a lifetime.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision, however, I am deeply committed to reigniting the proud tradition of Michigan Basketball. I can't wait to get started.”
Wolf joins an impressive recruiting class for the Wolverines.
Justin Pippen, son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies two-way plauyer Scottie Pippen Jr., committed to Michigan on on Friday. The four-star guard from Sierra Canyon High School—where he was a teammate of Bronny James—chose the Wolverines over Cal, Stanford, Texas A&M and Florida, becoming May's first recruit.
Just a couple hours later, former North Texas guard Rubin Jones also pledged to Michigan. A rising fifth-year senior, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season, shooting just 39.6% overall but 41.6% on triples. Revered by teammates and coaches for his leadership with the Mean Green, Jones become the program's all-time winningest player last season.