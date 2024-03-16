Bong Joon Ho's latest film starring Robert Pattinson, Mickey 17, is hitting theaters in South Korea a few days earlier than expected. It's set to debut on January 28, 2025, just in time for the Lunar New Year holiday. This South Korean release precedes its global rollout starting on January 31. As previously announced by Warner Bros. on Tuesday.
Regardless of Mickey 17's early South Korea rollout change, the praises are the same for the film.
Warner Bros. president of international distribution, Andrew Cripps, praised Director Bong's creativity. He anticipates that Mickey 17 will bring forth its unique story, characters, unpredictable plot twists, humor, and impressive production quality. Typical of a Bong Joon Ho film.
Now, this decision to premiere the Mickey 17 in South Korea is sort of a homage to the filmmaker's home country.
Originally slated for release this month worldwide, Mickey 17 faced delays due to production disruptions caused by strikes. The film is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 novelin the same title.
Robert Pattinson portrays a space colonist known as an expendable, named Mickey Barnes. Each colony features an expendable crewmember who undertakes dangerous tasks and is regenerated through clone bodies upon death. Ashton released the sequel to the first book, called Antimatter Blue just last year.
Director Bong is expected to infuse his unique style into the film, which also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Production is handled by Plan B Entertainment, with Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong's Offscreen, Inc. banner involved in the project.