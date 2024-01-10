Bong Joon-ho's Parasite follow-up, Mickey 17, has been pulled from Warner Bros' release slate.

Bong Joon-ho's follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, Parasite, has gotten a disappointing update. Mickey 17 is being distributed by Warner Bros and it may be a while before it hits theaters.

A disappointing update

Warner Bros has pulled Bon's Mickey 17 from its upcoming release slate. In turn, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has now taken its original release date of March 29, 2024, moving up from April 12.

Deadline's report states that Mickey 17's move was “due to shifts in production amidst last year's strikes, and that a new date will be coming relatively soon.” Having Godzilla x Kong move was due to the lack of competition on March 29. The only major release as of the time of this writing is a re-release of La Chimera.

Mickey 17 is an adaptation of Mickey7, Edward Ashton's 2022 novel. Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo star in the film. Bong wrote produced, and directed the film.

Bong Joon-ho is an award-winning filmmaker. His early film credits include Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer, and Okja.

It was Parasite that put him on the mainstream map, though. The film follows a poor family who slowly infiltrate a wealthy family, all taking up a separate job within the family's lives. Parasite won the Palme d'Or upon its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film was a big player at the Oscars in 2020. Paraiste was up for six awards, winning four. Bong won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture in addition to its Best International Feature Film win.