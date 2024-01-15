Mark Ruffalo plays 'another f**king psychopath' in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17.

On the heels of his performance in Poor Things, Mark Ruffalo teased his Mickey 17 role. It appears that he will yet another “psychopath” in the new film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho (his words, not mine).

“Another f**king psychopath”

Talking to Deadline, Ruffalo joked he will be “begging” to play a “nice guy” again (though he did say that he enjoys these parts, calling it a “whole new era” of his career). However, don't expect that change to occur in Mickey 17. He said that he will be playing “another f**king psychopath” in the upcoming film.

“This guy's like a nasty dictator, fascist, narcissist; we know the type!” he revealed.

He then revealed that the Mickey 17 character, who is commanding an outer space colonization excursion, is “as bad as any of these a**holes running around today.”

Mark Ruffalo is known for his roles in 13 Going on 30, Zodiac, and Shutter Island. Throughout his career, Ruffalo has garnered three Oscar nominations for his performances in The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher, and Spotlight.

His biggest role came in the MCU as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, taking over the role from Edward Norton. While he hasn't led a solo film, Ruffalo has teamed up with the Avengers in all four films and appeared in several others. Most recently, he appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Earlier this year, Ruffalo starred in Shawn Levy's All the Light We Cannot See for Netflix. He is currently promoting Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Ruffalo stars alongside Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

Bong Joon-ho won several Oscars for Parasite upon its 2019 release. His next film, Mickey 17, will star Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette. Bong wrote the film and will produce and direct it for Warner Bros.