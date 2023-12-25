Cowboys head coach takes on optimistic tone, but Cowboys are 2-5 on the road this season

The Dallas Cowboys have alternately looked like the best team in the NFL and a team of also-rans that can do little but disappoint. The difference between the two versions of the Cowboys is simple — one plays at home and the other plays on the road.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “It was a juggernaut game. That’s what we expected. … It’s a challenge in these games because you know it’s gonna come down to one play. And they probably made a play or two more than we did. It was a hard fought game. We may have to go on the road,… pic.twitter.com/5HPP9X77rl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 25, 2023

The one that plays at home is 7-0 and six of the team's home victories have been blowout triumphs. However, the team that plays on the road is just 2-5. The Cowboys rolled to a huge road win in the season opener against the New York Giants a pounded the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

However, they have lost to the Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Bills and Dolphins when playing away from AT&T Stadium. Several of those losses have been blowouts, but they suffered a narrow 22-20 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 16

Head coach Mike McCarthy tried to manage a bold front, saying that his team can win on the road and will prove that ability during the postseason.

“We may have to go on the road, obviously, to get this done. I think we got a lot that we can draw from this. We got to play better than we did today, because you have to play above it on the road, and road warriors we will be.”

The Cowboys rallied from a 19-10 deficit in the 4th quarter to take a 20-19 lead when Dak Prescott hit Brandin Cooks on an 8-yard TD pass play with 3:27 to go. However, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on a 12-play, 64-yard drive that culminated with Jason Sanders' game-winning winning yard field goal on the final play of the game.