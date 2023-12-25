Dak Prescott still believes in the Cowboys.

Nothing is going to break the spirits of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. Not even the brutal 22-20 road loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Prescott, during the postgame press conference, issued a confident take on the trust he has in his team, as Dallas continues to find its way out of a slump this late in the regular season.

“The confidence is high with this group,” Prescott said (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). “We understand that we can (beat good teams on the road) … and we will.”

Prescott had an up-and-down experience versus the Dolphins. He connected on 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 253 passing yards and two touchdowns, and while he did not get picked, he got sacked four times for a loss of 11 yards and also lost a fumble. As a team, the Cowboys were outgained by Miami, 375-339, and only had 19 first downs to 22 by the Dolphins.

Despite Prescott's declaration that the Cowboys are capable of taking down quality teams away from Arlington, Dallas still has yet to score a road win in the 2023 NFL regular season versus a squad positioned to make the playoffs. The Cowboys have three wins on the road thus far, coming at the expense of just the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers. Their struggles in enemy territories are concerning for Dallas, especially come playoff time, but at least they have already secured a postseason spot.

In Week 17, the Cowboys will return home to face the Detroit Lions before concluding their regular season with a Week 18 matchup versus the Washington Commanders on the road.