Mike Tyson is one of the best boxers in the history of the sport. He holds the record as the youngest boxer ever to win the heavyweight title and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, IBF, and WBC titles, as well as the only heavyweight to unify them — making him one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

After retiring from professional boxing in 2005, Tyson has had a handful of exhibition boxing matches and will be boxing YouTuber Jake Paul on Friday. However, here is a chance to get to know Tyson's long-time partner and loving significant other — Mike Tyson’s wife Lakiha Spicer.

Who is Mike Tyson’s wife Lakiha Spicer?

So who is Mike Tyson's wife? Lakiha Spicer was born in Philadelphia on June 11, 1977. She comes from an African-American Muslim family. Her parents are Shamsud-Din Ali and Faridah Ali. She also has a brother by the name of Azheem Spicer who is three years older than her.

Her father, previously known as Clarence Fowler, was found guilty of murder in the seventies. Afterward, he reclaimed and established himself as a Muslim leader where he became a famous imam of a masjid in West Philadelphia.

Lakiha Spicer’s father was friends with American boxing promoter Don King. Due to this, he brought her to various boxing events. When she was 18 years old, Don King introduced her to Mike Tyson. Despite introducing them to each other, King warned Tyson to stay away from her.

“Stay away from her. Don’t go talking to that girl. Leave these people alone. These are not the people to mess with.” Don King said to Mike Tyson.

Five years later, when Spicer was 23, she began dating the heavyweight boxer casually. The couple was in an on-again, off-again situation wherein they would cross paths at nightclubs where Mike Tyson was with another girl but would end up leaving with Spicer.

“I could never really get him out of my system,” she says in a New York Post interview . “I would try and then we would get back with each other. He’s the only person I was ever able to fall back in love with several times. Usually when I’m done with someone I’m over it. I’d think I’d have him out of my system and then we’d start talking again and it was just on again.”

Lakiha Spicer's legal troubles

In September 2004, Lakiha Spicer was charged for being involved in a racketeering operation together with her parents, Shamsud-Din Ali and Faridah Ali, where they obtained cash and assets by way of extortion and bribery.

Due to this, she was sentenced to house arrest and probation for four years. Her father was sentenced to prison until 2013, and her mother was sent to jail for at least one year.

Lakiha Spicer had another bout with the law in 2008 when she was sent to federal prison for six months for criminal fraud and conspiracy. During this time, her mother was serving as the Assistant Director of Education for the Sister Clara Muhammad School in Philadelphia.

The school received federal funding for them to offer adult education courses and job training where Lakiha and her brother, Azheem Spicer, were paid teacher salaries to teach those courses, but they never taught any of the classes.

Lakiha Spicer received $71,000 for the apparent teaching job where she was a no-show. On April 1, 2008, a judge sentenced her to six months in federal prison and ordered her to pay $30,000 in restitution.

Lakiha Spicer gives birth to Mike Tyson's daughter

One week before her federal prison sentence, Lakiha Spicer discovered that she was pregnant with Mike Tyson’s child. After serving her prison time, Spicer gave birth to her daughter Milan Tyson.

At that time, both Tyson and Spicer were in their low points with Lakiha fresh out of prison and Mike battling drug addiction. The couple wanted to live together in Las Vegas but could not because of their felony convictions.

Mike Tyson eventually decided to pick it all up, make a change, and commit to the woman who has not left him despite his dark days. The couple then married on June 6, 2009, at La Bella Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

“They just wanted to say the vows and be married,” chapel owner Shawn Absher said . “It was very sincere.” “They were very heartwarming, and I think they really do love each other,” he said. “He seemed happy – and his life's been up and down.”

Unfortunately, their wedding came two weeks after the tragic death of Mike Tyson’s daughter, who he had with another woman and died in a tragic treadmill accident.

“I’m very happy me and my wife got together, because I don’t know how I would have survived out there”, Tyson said .

After their marriage, Lakiha Spicer converted her religion from Islam to Christianity. She also took Mike’s last name, and she is now known as Kiki Tyson, Kiki being her nickname.

Mike Tyson and Lakiha Spicer's relationship

The couple has two children together, Milan, who plays tennis and is coached by Serena and Venus Williams’ trainer Patrick Mouratoglou. The other is their son named Morocco Elijah Tyson who was born on January 25, 2011.

Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson are raising their children in a six-bedroom home in Henderson, Nevada, which is half an hour away from Las Vegas. The Tyson’s purchased their home for $2.5 million in 2016, according to property records.

Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson turned out to be perfect for each other as they both helped each other to get over their darkest days and improve and be better versions of themselves.