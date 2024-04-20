Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul are set to face each other on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in an event that will be live-streamed on Netflix. But considering Tyson's age (58 by the time of the fight), many have expressed concern about the fight and Tyson's chances, including former NFL MVP Cam Newton.
On the latest episode of the 4th & 1 Podcast, Newton said Tyson, one of the most famous boxers of all time and a former heavyweight champion, is risking his legacy by stepping in the ring with Paul.
“If [Paul] knocks Mike Tyson’s a– out, does that affect how you look — does that f–k up his legacy? That’s a real question… and I’m going to say yes,” Newton said before likening the situation to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s multiple exhibition fights since retiring from professional boxing in 2017. Mayweather has fought in seven exhibition bouts since then, including an eight-round fight against Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, in June 2021.
“I think Mike got way too much to lose then,” Newton said. “If Jake Paul loses, he can bounce back. (If Tyson loses) I don't think it's a bounce-back. It's like, ‘How you get knocked out by a YouTuber?' … That young boy strength and that old man strength is two different types of strengths. Let’s do the age breakdown, so the truth of the matter is this, doesn’t matter how you feel about Jake Paul, going back to being very strategic, he knows he’s not fighting the best version of Iron Mike. This may be Michael, we want to see him knock his a– out, but my point is this: there’s a 30-years-old age gap. So you mean to tell me, me at 27, motherf—king Joe Montana could compete with me or beat me? Hell no.”
Mike Tyson's boxing career history
Mike Tyson once ruled the boxing world. Despite often being the smaller opponent in the fight, Tyson's dynamite-like power served as the great equalizer and his calling card as he became the heavyweight champion of the world, as well as one of the most popular and highest-paid boxers of all time.
After compiling a 37-0 record, which included 33 knockouts, Tyson suffered the first loss of his career in February 1990, when he was knocked out by massive underdog Buster Douglas in what is considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history. Tyson would recover and rattle off several wins before being convicted of rape and serving three years in prison. Following his release, Tyson ascended back to world champion status by winning the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles.
Tyson's professional career took an even greater turn southward in 1997, when Tyson was disqualified from his championship bout for biting the ear of Evander Holyfield, who had beaten Tyson the previous year. After the second Holyfield fight, Tyson had 10 more fights; he won five, lost three, and had two no contests.
Tyson attempted to pay off some of his debts years later with a “world tour,” which ended quickly following a lackluster exhibition fight against Corey Saunders in 2006. Iron Mike returned to the ring for the first time in more than a decade in 2020, as he and Roy Jones Jr. faced each other in an eight-round exhibition that saw a surprisingly game Tyson go to a controversial split draw.
Now, Tyson is set to get back into the ring for another exhibition fight with Jake Paul, who, since becoming a popular YouTuber and influencer, has capitalized on his fame in the sport of boxing. After a 2018 exhibition TKO over Deji Olatunji, another YouTuber, Paul turned pro and won the first six fights of his professional career. He mostly defeated former athletes and most commonly, MMA fighters, including ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.
Paul suffered his first and only loss to Tommy Fury, the younger brother of lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in February 2023. Since then, Paul has won three more fights, including a unanimous decision victory over former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.