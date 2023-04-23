The Seattle Mariners are going for the sweep as they host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals struck first in game one as Jordan Walker hit a two-RBI double in the second inning. That would be the only scoring the Cardinals did all game, though. Seattle answered with one run in the bottom of the third and tied the game in the fourth on a Teoscar Hernandez solo shot. A.J Pollock doubled in the sixth to give the Mariners the lead for good. Seattle took game one 5-2. George Kirby picked up the win after throwing six innings and allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out five. Steven Matz was handed the loss as he gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Game two was closer and the Cardinals blew another lead. St. Louis went up by two in the third inning thanks to Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman hitting back-to-back doubles. That lead lasted into the sixth inning. Hernandez hit his second home run of the series in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Eugenio Suarez would hit a two-run single the very next inning to give Seattle the lead. Tommy Edman hit a solo home run in the ninth, but it was not enough as the Cardinals lost game two 5-4.

Game three will feature Jack Flaherty pitching against Chris Flexen.

Here are the Cardinals-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mariners Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+140)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Cardinals-Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Root Sports Nortwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis will have their best starter on the mound in this game. Jack Flaherty enters Sunday with a 2.95 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched. He started the season struggling with his command, but he has been better as of late. Flaherty walked 13 batters in his first two starts, but just four in his last two. If he can continue having good control and competing in the zone, the Cardinals will have a good chance to win this game.

The Cardinals are good offensively. They are fourth in batting average, third in OBP, fifth in doubles, and have drawn the eighth most walks in the MLB. St. Louis has been seeing the ball well to start this season and they will need their bats to stay hot in this one. If Flaherty and the Cardinals offense can get hot at the same time, the Mariners are going to be in some trouble.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle needs to do what they have been all series. Their pitching staff has had a gameplan to combat the Cardinals two best hitters in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. In the two games this series, Goldschmidt and Arenado are a combined 2-16 at the plate with five strikeouts and zero walks. As long as the Mariners pitching staff can keep those two superstars quiet, Seattle should be able to keep this one close.

Final Cardinals-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have not won any of Chris Flexen’s starts this season. Do not expect them to win this one. Flaherty has been pitching better and the middle of the Cardinals order is bound to get hot. Expect St. Louis to avoid the sweep in this game.

Final Cardinals-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+140), Under 9 (-118)