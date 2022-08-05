MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

The Miami Marlins will begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs as the two NL teams meet at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. It’s time to keep our MLB odds series going with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick and determine the best choice for this showdown.

The Marlins are not doing so well lately, going 3-7 over 10 games. Once again, it is a lost season, with nothing going right and an entire lineup struggling to hit the baseball. Miami lost two of three at home to Cincinnati and went 1-5 over six home games. Now, they hit the road to take on one of the oldest teams in baseball at one of the oldest stadiums in baseball. The Marlins have mustered a pathetic 2.6 per game over their last 10 affairs.

The Cubs are 4-6 over 10 games, playing stagnant baseball. Moreover, the misery continued as the St. Louis Cardinals swept them at Busch Stadium over three games, including a day-night doubleheader yesterday. The Cubs have also displayed pathetic execution on offense, averaging three runs per game over a 10-game span.

The Marlins will go with Nick Neidert on the mound today. Neidert is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA while making his second start of the season. Recently, he went five innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits, including a home run. Neidert had a 2.25 ERA at Triple-A with 44 strikeouts over 40 innings.

Justin Steele takes the mound for the Cubbies. Steele is 4-7 with a 3.86 ERA. Recently, he lasted only 3 2/3 innings while allowing four runs (none earned) on five hits in his previous start. It was a very unlucky July for Steele, as he had a 1-2 record with a 2.11 ERA over four starts.

Here are the Marlins-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Cubs Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-182) ML (+124)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+150) ML (-146)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-105)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have not played well all season, compiling a 48-57 record that puts them in fourth place in the NL East. Also, they are 16-19 since the injury to Jazz Chisholm. But they have hung in there and can still make a spark toward the rest of the season.

With Chisholm out, Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar are among their remaining weapons. Cooper is batting .278 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs, and 28 runs. However, he struggled in the past against the Cubs, going 1 for 7 with an RBI. It will be his first time playing at Wrigley Field in his career. Meanwhile, Aguilar is batting .243 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 34 runs. He is batting .240 with two home runs, 17 RBIs, and 14 runs throughout his career against Chicago. Additionally, Aguilar is batting .250 with nine RBIs and seven runs over 22 games at Wrigley.

The Marlins bullpen has pitched well enough to keep themselves in most games. This week, they have allowed one earned run over 7 1 /3 innings of work.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they get a good outing out of their starter. Likewise, the bullpen must continue to consistently pitch well and not allow much damage. Cooper and Aguilar must carry the load, and get to the Cubs early to put them on their heels.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are not a good team at all, sitting 41-62 and last in the NL Central. It has been a mixture of reasons, but their youth is the essential reason for their struggles. Two of their top three players are all in their early 20s.

Nico Hoerner is batting .296 with six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 33 runs in 2022. Subsequently, he went 3 for 12 against the Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom is batting .22 with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 51 runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 9 against the Cardinals. It will be the first time either player faces the Marlins. Meanwhile, Willson Contreras is batting .255 with 15 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 53 runs. He is batting .287 with three home runs, 15t RBIs, and 13 runs.

The Cubs bullpen is among the worst in baseball, ranking 23rd in team ERA. Thus, their relievers must find ways to adjust and get hitters out in pivotal moments.

The Cubs will cover the spread if Steele can go six innings while allowing two or fewer runs. The bullpen behind him must pitch well. Then, Hoerner, Wisdom, and Contreras must power a struggling Cubs lineup.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Neither team is making an impact lately. However, the Cubs have the more experienced pitcher and can inflict some damage. On the flip side, Chicago played two games in St. Louis yesterday and had to travel back to Wrigley. It could factor into the results. Expect the Marlins to win this game.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Marlins ML (+124)