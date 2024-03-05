In a recent announcement that has baseball enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation, MLB RIVALS, the latest mobile baseball simulation game, is now open for pre-registration on a global scale. Officially licensed by Major League Baseball and developed by the renowned Com2uS, the game is poised to offer a premium virtual baseball experience to fans around the world.
MLB RIVALS Unveils Pre-Registration Rewards & Real-Time Updates
MLB RIVALS, formerly known as MLB 9 INNINGS RIVALS, is the result of two decades of refinement and innovation in baseball game development. The game showcases an extensive selection of MLB stadiums and players, all rendered in stunning graphics that promise to bring the excitement of the sport to the small screen. With this launch, fans will have the opportunity to engage with the game anytime and anywhere, thanks to the convenience of mobile gaming.
The announcement also details the benefits for early birds. Players who pre-register for MLB RIVALS through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store will receive a suite of rewards designed to kickstart their journey in the game. These include 3,000 Stars, a Team Selective Prime Pack, and a Signature Pack, giving players a substantial edge as they begin their MLB RIVALS experience.
Furthermore, MLB RIVALS will feature regular updates that introduce new content, including the 2024 Season Live Cards. These cards will offer real-time stats and information on players, allowing gamers to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in Major League Baseball. This feature underscores the game's commitment to providing an immersive and dynamic baseball simulation experience.
Exclusive Events & Rewards Await Fans
In celebration of the MLB World Tour event at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, MLB RIVALS is hosting a special countdown event leading up to the Seoul Series. This event gives participants the chance to win sought-after rewards such as Prime Card Packs and Premium Scout Tickets, which are key to boosting team performance. Additionally, exclusive in-game activities like the First-Hit Prediction challenge will add an extra layer of excitement for players engaging with MLB RIVALS during this promotional period.
For players eager to secure their spot and learn more about the game, detailed information on pre-registration and the ongoing events is available on the pre-registration brand page and the official community page. These platforms will serve as vital resources for fans looking to immerse themselves fully in the world of MLB RIVALS and to compete with baseball enthusiasts from across the globe.
