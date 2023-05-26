Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

MLB 9 Innings Rivals has been announced and is now available for pre-registration. Developer Com2uS announced the game’s release via trailer which is now on YouTube.

The officially licensed MLB mobile game features all 30 teams with gameplay and graphics that slowly grows closer to console experiences. Here is everything you need to know about the release date, gameplay, and more.

Trailer: Below is the new trailer for the game.

The trailer showcases some gameplay, which of course resembles MLB 9 Innings 23 in many ways. The game has improved on its graphics and animations from its predecessor.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and San Diego Padres Shortstop Xander Bogaerts headline this year’s title.

Gameplay

MLB 9 Innings Rivals integrates all professional teams, rosters, and the league schedule into the gameplay experience.

The gameplay resembles most mobile sports video games like Madden NFL Mobile and NBA Now. You open card packs, unlock better players, and improve your roster. You can of course pay real money to expedite the process or take advantage of deals the store offers. In general, it resembles Diamond Dynasty from the MLB The Show series with its card system.

Players can also be upgraded through various means. Whether it means through Event, Scout, or Player Progession.

The game can be played in both portrait and landscape mode, which is something a lot of mobile games don’t offer. The following game modes will also be available:

Highlight Mode

Ranked Slugger

Live Match to League Mode

The game offers both single-player and online content, so you can just play alone or duke it out with someone over the internet. Quick Play, Highlight, and Full Play options are also available which conveniently caters to the player’s style of playing.

Pre-Register Event

MLB 9 Innings Rivals will have a pre-register event, which you can now sign up for on their website. Players who sign up can receive:

3,000 Stars

An Impact Pack

It appears players have From May 25th, all the way up until the game’s launch to sign up. So don’t fret if you’re unable to pre-register now, you’ll have plenty of time to pre-register. If you’re a fan of the series and know you want to play the newest installment, this may be a worthwhile opportunity.

MLB 9 Innings Rivals Release Date – Expected July 5th, 2023

The game is expected to launch on July 5th, 2023. While it doesn’t mean that this is the confirmed release date, we can assume it’ll release around that time. Barring any major setbacks, the game should release sometime in July.

It will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information on MLB 9 Innings Rivals or other baseball games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.