Despite some preseason expectations that the Columbus Blue Jackets could potentially compete for an Eastern Conference playoff spot in 2023-24, it was instead another abysmal campaign in Ohio. The Jackets finished 29th in league standings and were long out of contention well before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And Patrik Laine, whose tenure with the team has been fraught with inconsistent play on the ice and lengthy absences off it, could be a trade candidate this summer.
“The Blue Jackets have shown an appropriate level of concern for Patrik Laine, who entered the NHL / NHLPA’s player assistance program in late January and didn’t play again the rest of the season,” wrote The Athletic's Aaron Portzline earlier this week. “The club heads into the offseason not quite sure what to expect from Laine next season or in the future. Laine won’t be allowed to return to NHL activities — including training camp in the fall — until he’s cleared by the program, and it’s anybody’s guess when that may happen.”
Columbus' No. 1 focus is ensuring that Laine gets the help he needs, says Portzline — and that could mean moving the former 44-goal scorer.
“If that includes a change of scenery, the new GM will have quite a difficult task to navigate. Since he was traded to Columbus by Winnipeg on Jan. 23, 2021, Laine has played in 174 games and has missed 123 games.”
Laine just hasn't been the same player in Columbus that he was for the first four seasons of his career as a Winnipeg Jet. He scored 36 goals in his rookie year in 2016-17, and followed it up with 44, 30 and 28 the next three campaigns.
The Finn has failed to score 30 goals in any of his four seasons in Ohio, none of which has seen the 26-year-old play more than 56 games. He's recorded 64 goals and 138 points across 174 games played with the Jackets.
Patrik Laine can return to form despite difficult 2023-24 season
Despite a few really difficult seasons, Laine is still an effective player when healthy. A change of scenery might be just what he needs, but that obviously will be easier said than done considering his history. The $8.7 million he's owed over the next two seasons probably doesn't help either.
As the Blue Jackets search for their new general manager this offseason, Laine's uncertain future will be one of the key storylines in Columbus. But there could be a new coach next year as well, and a change in leadership within the organization could also help to unlock his potential on the ice.
“[Interim GM John] Davidson has made it clear it will be up to the new GM to make changes at all levels of the organization, including coaches,” wrote Portzline. “For now, that leaves [current head coach] Pascal Vincent and his staff — assistants Jared Boll, Josef Boumedienne, Steve McCarthy, and Mark Recchi — in limbo, even though they have remaining term on their contracts.”
Although it's unlikely that Patrik Laine gets traded, with a potential shakeup coming within the organization, this franchise could look quite a bit different next season.