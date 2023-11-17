There are few third basemen in the MLB better than Chapman and the Blue Jays would love to keep him at the hot corner.

The Toronto Blue Jays could be in for a busy offseason and one of their top priorities is retaining third baseman Matt Chapman. According to Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays are making a strong push to lock up the All-Star and keep him in Toronto. The urgency is rather clear.

Chapman played the last two seasons in a Blue Jays uniform and struggled at the plate sometimes. He made up for it with stellar defense as he won his fourth Gold Glove Award in 2023.

Chapman is among the top free agents in this year's class and there aren’t many names between him and Shohei Ohtani. At 30 years old, Chapman can still provide several years of All-Star play. His numbers at the plate need to improve but as long as he is making some sort of impact and is still a phenomenal fielder at third, he'll be a good player.

Though a long shot, the Blue Jays could have a chance at landing Ohtani, which may or may not impact their decision on how much to offer Chapman. Of course, they can ignore all of that and sign Chapman before even considering Ohtani, which very well may happen.

There are few third basemen in the MLB better than Matt Chapman and the Blue Jays would love to keep him at the hot corner. He'll cost a pretty penny, well over $100 million, but could be worth it for a team desperately trying to remain a contender.

Matt Chapman is one of the most consistent third basemen in the league and will get a very nice contract coming his way shortly. The Blue Jays want to be the ones to give it to him, but other teams like the San Francisco Giants are holding out for him.