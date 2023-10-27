The San Francisco Giants are already making big moves in their organization, and they will need to follow it up with a productive offseason. Aside from an anomalous 107-win season in 2021, the franchise has stagnated for the last half-decade. After missing out on a couple superstars last year, the front office could be extra aggressive this winter.

That means president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi might be compelled to pay a hefty price for a veteran talent who fits the Giants identity and comes with a solid track record. If that is indeed the organization's mindset, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic thinks a former All-Star third baseman could end up back in the Bay Area.

Matt Chapman just feels like he would fit in well with this club, despite there being definite complications on paper. He has a chance to win his forth Gold Glove, carries some pop in his bat (hit 25 or more home runs in three of last five seasons) and brings a strong veteran presence to the clubhouse. And who can forget the five years he spent playing for new manager Bob Melvin while on the Oakland Athletics.

A reunion makes a lot of sense. As Baggarly notes, however, there are multiple reasons for Giants fans to second-guess a Chapman signing.

Matt Chapman might not fit so seamlessly on current Giants roster

The team has young players like Casey Schmitt and Marco Luciano who could be best suited for the hot corner in the long-term. Moreover, J.D. Davis is currently manning the position and posted similar numbers to Chapman in 2023. Zaidi might have to resist the temptation for a notable name.

Though, the allure of adding a top-notch defensive player might also be too strong to suppress. Despite the great progress Davis has made in the field, Matt Chapman is far more reliable in his career. Based on the way the Giants construct their roster, it is wise to address the glaring deficiencies in defense that were present this pasts season.

There are pros and cons for San Francisco to weigh. Fans would likely be split on this potential free agency move, but some form of change is undoubtedly needed.