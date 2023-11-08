The Toronto Blue Jays have made retaining third baseman Matt Chapman a priority and have met with him at the GM meetings.

The Toronto Blue Jays were reportedly among multiple teams to meet with free agent third baseman Matt Chapman at the GM meetings this week, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Matt Chapman came to the GM meetings to see multiple teams, and the Blue Jays have made it a priority to try to retain the third baseman that they acquired ahead of the 2022 season in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

Over the last two seasons, Chapman has continued to be a very strong defensive third baseman with a solid bat. He got off to a hot start and then tailed off in the 2023 season, which is a concern, but it seems as if the Blue Jays view Chapman as part of the solution and would want to bring him back to help the team contend next year.

The Blue Jays are looking for multiple bats, and they have been mentioned with veteran Joey Votto, who could be had for a cheap deal this offseason. Chapman would be a more substantial move than Joey Votto, and would help retain one of the best defenders in the league over the last several years.

The last few years have brought competitive baseball, but playoff disappointment for the Blue Jays. It will be about building a team that is competitive and able to win in October this offseason, which is not something that has been done by Toronto with this group of players who came in with sky-high expectations when they hit the major league level.