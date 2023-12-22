Will the Dodgers and Guardians make a trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be done adding stars. After recently agreeing to a contract with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles is now being linked to a potential trade for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

“I do think you will see them add bullpen depth,” MLB insider Jim Bowden said on MLB Network Radio. “I don't think you're going to see them spend another $104 million, whatever it's going to take to get (Josh) Hader, so I don't think that's the case. But I'll give you a sleeper for the Dodgers… Don't be surprised if they make a trade for Emmanuel Clase.”

Trades probably are the best route for the Dodgers moving forward. They have already spent an immense amount of money on free agents, and there is the luxury tax to consider.

Is Emmanuel Clase a good fit for Dodgers?

The Dodgers bullpen was productive in 2023. Still, it did have some difficult moments.

The primary Guardians player that the Dodgers have been connected to in trade rumors is Shane Bieber. And LA may still attempt to acquire the Cleveland ace. But trading for Clase would add an All-Star closer to a bullpen that's probably an arm or two away from being a truly reliable relief core.

Clase has made back-to-back All-Star teams and has been one of the best relievers in baseball during that span. He led the league in saves in both 2022 and 2023 as well.

It should be noted that Clase was not quite as dominant last year in comparison to 2022. During the '22 campaign, he finished with a 1.36 ERA and struck out 77 hitters. In 2023, however, Clase posted a 3.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts.

His overall production is encouraging, though. And the Guardians are always in a state of re-tooling even when looking to contend.

Clase is under contract through 2028 (club options in 2027 and 2028) so Cleveland does not need to trade him this offseason. But if the Guardians receive a fair trade offer, they will likely be open to moving Clase.

Based on Bowden's report, the Dodgers are going to try to acquire the star reliever. And LA features more than enough prospect capital to catch Cleveland's interest.