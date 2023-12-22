Japanese phenom pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers amid wild MLB free agency saga.

The Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes are officially over and the Los Angeles Dodgers have won. The Japanese phenom is ending one of the wildest MLB Free Agency sagas on Thursday with his commitment to play for LA.

Via Jon Heyman:

“Yamamoto goes to Dodgers”

The deal is a historic one, with Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that it's over a decade long and worth more than $300.

“Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on an 12-year, $325 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Yamamoto was posted in late November and had garnered a ton of interest from a plethora of ball clubs. The 25-year-old was able to sign in free agency until January 4th no later than 5 PM EST, a period of 45 days.

The right-hander was an absolute superstar in the Nippon Professional Baseball League with the Orix Buffaloes. He owned a 16-6 record and 1.21 ERA this past season, striking out 169 in 164 innings while walking just 28. Across seven years with Orix, Yamamoto compiled a 1.82 ERA. Dominant, to say the least.

Many believe Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be an immediate Cy Young contender. Aside from proving his worth in his homeland, Yamamoto also shined in the World Baseball Classic with Japan, who ended up beating the US in the final. He tossed 3.1 innings of relief against Mexico in the semifinals and really impressed, touching 96 with his fastball while sitting at 95 mph.

Yoshinobu has several offerings that should play at the MLB level. His splitter, curveball, cutter, and slider are all elite. Yamamoto is going to have a very long career in the Majors and at 25, it's the perfect time to make the jump to the next level. It will be very interesting to see how his first big-league campaign goes.