Revealing where the Los Angeles Dodgers' luxury tax payroll currently stands after their lucrative MLB free agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract in MLB free agency. Los Angeles already signed Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow to lucrative contracts as well, so one has to wonder where the Dodgers' luxury tax payroll sits ahead of the 2024 season.

“The Dodgers’ luxury tax payroll, according to Fangraphs, stands at about $282 million, or about $15 million below the highest threshold. The team still could trade for another starting pitcher to go with Yamamoto, Glasnow, Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller. They also might attempt to upgrade at shortstop,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani's contract deferral helps the Dodgers' current payroll. As Rosenthal wrote, LA can make more additions. It should be noted that the Dodgers have options at both of the positions Rosenthal mentioned.

Gavin Lux, who missed all of 2023 due to injury, is expected to be the Dodgers starting shortstop. He's displayed potential in the past and LA was ready to give him the everyday shortstop role in 2023. It would not be surprising to see the Dodgers stick with Lux for 2024.

Emmet Sheehan is a young pitcher with a high-ceiling. The Dodgers may lean on him to be the team's No. 5 starter behind Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller.

Or, as Rosenthal stated, the Dodgers could add upgrades.

Dodgers moving forward

LA has been linked to Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers. Both players would represent upgrades to LA's roster. Other pitching trade candidates the Dodgers have been connected to include Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber.

In the end, Los Angeles already features an incredibly talented roster.

Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman are three of the best players in all of baseball. Will Smith is arguably MLB's best catcher. Yamamoto projects to be an ace, while Glasnow and Buehler feature ace-caliber ability.

It's going to be World Series or bust for the Dodgers in 2024, regardless of whether or not they make any more high-profile additions. It's clear they are intent on building a super-team, so perhaps more star-studded moves will be in the cards for Los Angeles.