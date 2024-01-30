Despite the Orioles' need for starting pitching, a trade for White Sox ace Dylan Cease is seeming less and less likely.

Despite winning over 100 games and the AL East, the Baltimore Orioles have had a relatively quiet offseason. While a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease would certainly send shockwaves, a deal is seeming less likely for the Orioles.

Trade talks between Baltimore and Chicago over Cease have stopped, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

At just $73 million, the Orioles have the second-lowest payroll in baseball. Craig Kimbrell has been Baltimore's only notable major league signing. The Orioles could absolutely afford Cease and his $8 million 2024 salary. However, they've been unable to find a fit with the White Sox and trade talks have stalled out.

Pitching was a shocking strength for the Orioles in 2023, as they ranked seventh in the league with a 3.89 ERA. However, Baltimore lacked a true ace as Kyle Bradish was the only pitcher with 100+ innings pitched and a sub 3.00 ERA. Come playoff time, the Orioles need a starter they can trust on the mound when it matters most.

Dylan Cease would fill that role admirably in Baltimore. While he struggled to a 4.58, the right-hander recorded his fourth-straight 200+ strikeout season. Cease was a star in 2022, recording a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA and a 227/78 K/BB ratio.

As the Orioles continue their quest to add pitching, Cease doesn't look long for Baltimore. The team still has plenty of money to spend and/or assets to trade to add to their rotation. While it wasn't enough to land Cease – at least in the current White Sox's thinking – the Orioles are still hoping to improve their roster and defend the AL East title.