One prospect may reportedly be holding the Orioles and White Sox back from agreeing to a Dylan Cease trade.

After months of trade rumors and speculation, it appears that the Chicago White Sox may keep Dylan Cease for the 2024 season. Of course, Chicago could look to trade him prior to the 2024 deadline or during next offseason, since Cease is under team control through 2025. With that being said, the Baltimore Orioles have been mentioned as a potential suitor but one prospect may be holding the teams back from agreeing to a trade.

“There’s growing belief the White Sox could hold onto Dylan Cease until the trade deadline,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote recently. “The Orioles have the best prospects but don’t want to part with top infield prospect Jordan Westburg.”

Dylan Cease's trade value amid White Sox-Orioles rumors

Cease didn't have his best season in 2023 but is still just 28-years old and features immense upside. He's also under team control through 2025, which adds to his value. The White Sox would need to receive a trade offer they simply cannot refuse in order to make a Cease deal.

The Orioles, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong 2023 season. They finished the regular season with the best record in the American League before falling short in the playoffs. Baltimore still has a talented roster, however, they would benefit from adding pitching help.

Free agents such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain available. But Baltimore has not displayed a willingness to spend a lucrative amount of money in free agency. The O's do have a great farm system, though, which has led to speculation about a possible trade.

It seems like Cease won't end up in Baltimore unless the Orioles make Jordan Westburg available. And even if the O's decided to move Westburg, a trade still would not be guaranteed to come to fruition.