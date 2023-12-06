With closer Felix Bautista set to miss the entire 2024 season, the Baltimore Orioles are signing Craig Kimbrel.

The Baltimore Orioles saw their closer of the present and future present himself with Felix Bautista's breakout 2023 season. However, with Bautista suffering a devastating injury, the Orioles have a backup plan, agreeing to a one-year, $13 million contract with Craig Kimbrel, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Baltimore was “seriously engaged” in contract discussions with Kimbrel on Tuesday, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Those talks became even more serious on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Now, the deal appears to be done.

Felix Bautista injury

Bautista is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Before going under the knife, Bautista pitched to 1.48 ERA and a 110/26 K/BB ratio. He converted 33 saves while earning the first All-Star nod of his career. Baltimore will hope he can return to form after his lengthy return from Tommy John.

But coming off of a 100-win season and an — albeit short — trip to the playoff, the Orioles want to ensure they have strong options in the ninth inning. Yenier Cano might be first in line to replace Bautista, as he also made the All-Star game after pitching to a 2.11 ERA and 65/13 K/BB ratio with 11 saves.

However, with the Orioles signing Kimbrel, Baltimore clearly had a plan to bolster their bullpen.

Kimbrel spent this past season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Over 71 appearances, he held a 3.26 ERA and a 94/28 K/BB ratio. He converted 23 saves, earning the ninth All-Star appearance of his career.

While he may not be the pitcher he was in the 2010s, Craig Kimbrel is still a valuable relief pitcher in today's MLB. Baltimore is in need of bullpen arms following Felix Bautista's unfortunate injury. Whether it is front of Cano or behind him, the Orioles are preparing to add Kimbrel to their bullpen.