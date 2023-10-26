Supercell announced a Beta for their latest project, mo.co. The game takes the player into a parallel world where they become a monster hunter. The game uses hack-n-slash, RPG, open world exploring, and other mechanics to create a truly unique experience. While mo.co has a long road ahead of it to a global launch, it might just have what it takes to do so. Without further ado, let's take a look.

How To Sign Up For The mo.co Beta

Leap into the unknown with @mocostartup and find out what we're helping Luna, Jax, and Manny accomplish with these new technologies! ✒️Want to find out more? Sign up at https://t.co/OFFzzv3SsW! https://t.co/TIYR4sG18L — Supercell (@supercell) October 11, 2023

To sign up for the mo.co Beta, download the app on Google Play and enjoy the game between October 25th – November 6th. However, only Android users in the U.S.A. can play mo.co right now, and the game did not receive a global launch yet.

Typically, Supercell releases betas for games before giving them a full release. Many of their hit titles, like Brawl Stars, took years to get from Beta stages to a full global release. It's always an uphill battle to get a Supercell game to launch globally. The Company released massive titles like Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. As of writing this article, Clash Mini still has yet to receive a global launch, and the game has been out since November 8th, 2021.

mo.co Gameplay – What Is Supercell's Newest Game All About?

As mentioned before, mo.co is a monster hunting game. As the name of the game suggests, we assume it stands for Monster Company. The synopsis is simple. You get transported to a parallel world where you hunt monsters, earn rewards, upgrade your character, and more. The gameplay of mo.co is where the game truly shines.

After the tutorial, the game lets you explore an open world to complete objectives, fight monsters, and earn progress toward upgrades. Throughout the game, your character picks up new items and abilities, making each player unique.

The main feature of the game is the wardrobe. Here, you edit your player's entire build. This allows you to adjust things such as your weapon, abilities, gears, gadgets, and more. Additionally, each player gets multiple builds, so you can save them to move back and forth seamlessly.

Players get access to a wide variety of moves along with some passive abilities, too. You can attack, dash, heal yourself and surrounding teammates, use gadgets (special abilities), and so much more. Additionally, players have both active and passive gadgets. While you manually need to use the active gadget, the passive gadget activates without you needing to press anything. Overall, this allows for less clutter on the screen, and a way to make the player feel more powerful.

Gears act similarly to passive gadgets. They too allow for your character to be more effective on the battle ground than before.

Generally, the game operates like other Supercell titles. To upgrade your character, you can complete missions (or chapters), which gives you XP, rewards, and materials. You can then use the materials to craft better weapons and improve your arsenal. Additionally, you can upgrade your current weapons, which level up 11 more times to create some seriously deadly weapons. However, some items can only be upgraded by finding certain resources throughout the world. Find chests and destroy monsters with other hunters for chances to earn some good loot.

mo.co has a cool online component where you play with random hunters online. Additionally, the developers plan to add a PvP mode over time that'll pin fellow hunters against each other. Overall, mo.co seems to encourage teaming up with other hunters to take down boss monsters. Hopefully they manage to implement an easy way to make new friends.

Overall, mo.co's gameplay differentiates itself enough to make for a fun experience. However, Supercell does set a high standard for what gets a global launch. After all, we're talking about the company who developed Clash of Clans, which remains one of the most popular mobile games for over a decade. It took Brawl Stars, another popular Supercell title, 522 days before it could officially break away from the soft launch.

Judging from mo.co's gameplay, we believe it has a very good shot. However, the game just needs to prove to Supercell that it can last while also being a lucrative investment for the company. Nevertheless, we hope to see the game reach more platforms, like iOS soon.

And that's everything you need to know about mo.co. In other news, Supercell officially released Clash of Clans on PC, while Brawl Stars' latest season drops soon. We look forward to seeing what people think of mo.co when the beta ends in November.

