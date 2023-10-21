Supercell released a new Brawl Talk today discussing everything coming to Brawl Stars Season 21. We got a ton of content to cover, ranging from new brawlers, new hypercharge abilities, and a ton of new changes for Clubs. Additionally, the Brawl Talk showed a free way to get a new clown pin, as well as some other goodies. So without further ado, let's dive right in and discuss everything new in Brawl Stars Season 21 – Bizarre Circus.

Brawl Stars Season 21 Adds New Chromatic Brawler, Charlie

Charlie is the Brawl Stars Season 21 Chromatic brawler, making a new brawler in another new trio. Overall, Charlie uses her hair as a yo-yo for her main attack. Similar to Carl, the projectile comes back to you, landing two potential hits on opponents. However, you must wait for the yo-yo to return in order to attack again.

Additionally, Charlie's Super traps enemies into a cocoon, which comes with its own health bar. Overall, teammates need to either destroy the cocoon, or the health must drain slowly on its own. This makes Charlie super useful for modes like Brawl Ball or Gem Grab.

Additionally, Charlie also gets a Hypercharge ability, just like Pearl did in Season 20. In addition to her cocoon trapping enemies and the usual stat buffs, her cocoon now spawns spiderlings. These spiderlings attack enemy brawlers, making it tougher to go against Charlie.

Brawl Stars Season 21 Adds 5 More Hypercharge Abilities

Five different brawlers also get new Hypercharge abilities this season:

Jessie – Gives her turret more health and it deals more damage

Rosa – Creates slowing area around her while using her Super

Lou- Instantly freezes all opponents in his Super's radius

Maisie – Her main attack now launches with her Super during a Hypercharge. It shoots in multiple directions, similar to Spike's attack

Collette – Spawns a spirit clone that also attacks with her when using the super ability

Speaking of Hypercharge, many new changes are going to be implemented to the feature in Season 21. Firstly, all of the new hypercharge abilities will be released on the same day, in the shop or in starr drops. Unfortunately, Hypercharge abilities won't be purchasable for coins until two weeks after their release. This affects free-to-play users, who now have to compete against paying players who unlock all the abilities instantly.

However, players at least now have the choice to purchase just a hypercharge, without the cosmetics. These discounted prices should make it a bit easier for those who don't mind spending gems on the abilities.

Additionally, Supercell plans to launch another Hypercharge unleashed event. Playing as the six new brawlers with hypercharges, you compete in this event for a chance to earn a random hypercharge for any of the six brawlers.

Brawl Stars Season 21 Makes Major Changes To Clubs

Lastly, Supercell talked about all the new changes coming to Clubs for Brawl Stars Season 21. Firstly, Club League, Club Games, Club Coins, and the Club shop are all going away. All unspent club coins get converted to power points and coins (50/50 split). All prior skins purchasable with only Club Coins will become available for Bling or gems depending on the skin.

However, Clubs get a brand new special event called Mega Pig. This event occurs once a month, and lasts for a whole weekend. Each club member starts with a specific amount of tickets. By using the tickets, you play in matches to win games, and earn more rewards for the Mega Pig. In the video, the sample showed that members need to achieve a total of 50 wins across the whole club.

So it really does require the whole club to work together and get wins. Even if you only get 9/18 wins, you still have several other club members who can help your team get some great rewards. However, if you run out of tickets, you can still play with a member who does. Just know that only their tickets count, so you won't get double the rewards and take advantage of the system.

The player who contributes the most to the event also gets additional Starr Drops. This in turn gives more incentive to play your very best.

For a simple explanation of Mega Pig, here's how it works:

Every win from a club member adds rewards to the MEGA PIG

Mega Drops add Starr Drops

Smash the Mega Pig at the end of the event to claim your share of rewards.

Some of the rewards from the Mega Pig include:

Coins

Power Points

Bling

Starr Drops

In Mega Pig matches, players get a random map, mode, and modifier. Additionally, a brawler selection phase similar to Power and Club League returns. However, you don't need to ban brawlers, as your opponents won't know who you pick. The match is only a best of one though, so make sure you communicate with your teammates on who to use.

Some of the new modifiers include:

Super bushy – Bushes keep growing from other bushes

Instant overtime – all walls break when match begins

Unlimited power – brawlers drop power cubes when defeated

No Modifier

The first Mega Pig event is slated for Mid-November, so be sure to join a club while you still have time. Overall, this new system should create more opportunities to earn rewards, so long as your teammates are active. To assist with this, Supercell implemented new and easier ways to search for clubs, invite new members, and share your replays in club chat.

Lastly, with the removal of League and Club Shop, Supercell is creating a 25 day login calendar for Season 21. Each day you login, you get a free reward, ranging from cosmetics to starr drops and more. The rewards you receive are based on your club rank. So the better your club was, the better rewards you get.

New Game Modes and Gameplay Changes in Brawl Stars Season 21

Present Plunder returns, now titled Pumpkin Plunder in time for Halloween. Additionally, Duels returns, now rotating with wipeout.

Power Points no longer have a limit. You may now collect as many power points as you like.

All gears, gadgets, and star powers which received nerfs during the power progression change now got slightly adjusted.

And that wraps it up for everything you need to know about Brawl Stars Season 21. We hope you enjoy all the new changes, brawlers, and everything else the new season offers. Make

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.