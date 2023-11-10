The Marvels sets up Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) up for a big future in the MCU and to potentially be a leader of a new team.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Marvels

Assembling the Young Avengers

The Marvels ends with Kamala assembling the Young Avengers team. She visits Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and does her best Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) impression when recruiting her.

While we don't hear Kate's response, one has to imagine that she will take Kamala up on her offer.

But the team can't just be Kamala and Kate. There have been some seeds of other possible recruits including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), the kid Loki from the series (played by Jake Veal), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Heck, maybe even the Maximoff twins, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jelt Klyne) could join the fun.

Now, it's unclear when Kamala will be seen continuing her recruitment journey. A second season of Ms. Marvel has yet to be green-lit, which seems like the most likely place to continue Kamala's journey and lead into a Young Avengers film. Regardless, it's more than likely we will see her assemble the Young Avengers sooner than later.

Speaking to The Playlist, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that the fate of their show rests on The Marvels' shoulders. Perhaps that was the wrong horse to bet on, as the film is not tracking that well at the box office. Perhaps things can turn around, or Disney will consider other factors.

“No, we’re waiting for The Marvels, so that will decide what the next step will be,” El Arbi told The Playlist. “So we’re very much looking forward to that. I can’t wait to see it, man. It’s great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that.”

Iman Vellani does reprise her role in The Marvels and stars alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.