The ending of The Marvels leaves giant ripple effects felt across the MCU. Here's what happens to Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau.

What goes down at the end of The Marvels?

Warning: Major spoilers for The Marvels ahead

Early in the movie, Carol (Brie Larson), Kamala (Iman Vellani), and Monica (Teyonah Parris) discover their powers are entangled. This occurs after Carol and Monica both touch through a time ripple in space. It's an inconvenience at first, but the trio learn how to work together.

Meanwhile, in space, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), his S.W.O.R.D. team, and the Khan family are transported off of their ship. Unfortunately, it turns out that the ship has limited escape pods. Luckily, more Flerkens were being born, and Goose and his kitten friends end up eating the S.W.O.R.D. members and transporting them to earth.

The three take down Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), but not after she gains the second Bangle from Kamala. She is surged with power and is sent into the time ripple, causing her to break into pieces.

This doesn't fully solve the team's issues, though. The ripple still exists, and Monica takes it upon herself to fix it. She asks Carol and Kamala to both shoot their powers at her, creating a surge equivalent to the one that caused the giant ripple effect, as she enters it to close it.

The plan works, but Monica is left stuck inside. Carol attempts to save her but to no avail as she stares into a blank abyss of space (one of the MCU's most effective shots).

As for Kamala, she returns home and rejoins her family on earth. She alerts Fury of Monica's situation, and tells him that Carol is off fulfilling obligations.

However, Kamala has work to do herself. She visits Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in a Nick Fury-like manner to recruit her to her team. The team? Probably the Young Avengers. It'll be interesting to see who else she recruits.

Carol eventually does return to earth. The film ends with Carol moving into the Rambeau house in Louisiana. She's determined to find Monica, though, as she holds out hope for her when talking to Kamala in the same plane she took a young “Lieutenant Trouble.”

